Polo Noir

1211 SW 5th Avenue
Portland, OR 97204
5035176000
www.polonoir.com

Discount Admission to Polo Noir

You are purchasing GUEST LIST ADMISSION to the fourth annual Polo Noir, taking over the Portland Polo Fields on July 27th, from 11am to 8pm at the Hidden Creek Polo Club, just ten minutes south of downtown. Polo Noir features world-class polo, Willamette Valley Wines and live music. This day party includes a live polo match, 2 live DJs, and musical performances by Ok Go, Cold War Kids, and Saint Motel. Polo Noir supports Harper’s Playground and the Children’s Cancer Association.

Retail Price: $99.00
Selling Price: $59.00

Select the Quantity to Buy:



