You are purchasing GUEST LIST ADMISSION to the fourth annual Polo Noir, taking over the Portland Polo Fields on July 27th, from 11am to 8pm at the Hidden Creek Polo Club, just ten minutes south of downtown. Polo Noir features world-class polo, Willamette Valley Wines and live music. This day party includes a live polo match, 2 live DJs, and musical performances by Ok Go, Cold War Kids, and Saint Motel. Polo Noir supports Harper’s Playground and the Children’s Cancer Association.

Retail Price: $99.00Selling Price: $59.00